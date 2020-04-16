Jeff Bezos is still the world’s richest Money

For the third year in a row, Jeff Bezos, the 56-year-old is back in the lead on the annual list of the wealthiest people in the world, and in the magazine Forbes. The founder of Amazon, has a fortune valued in the 124,7 billion for the year. Gates, 65 years old, is still in second place in the ranking, with 103,4 billion, followed by the frenchman Bernard Arnault, of the 71, the owner of LVMH group, the holding company that owns Louis Vuitton among other luxury brands (more than 90 thousand million euros).

In the u.s. Warren buffett’s 89 years old, in fourth place (75,4 billion), and soon after, the new york-Larry Ellison, co-founder of Oracle Corporation, a 75-year-old, with a wealth of 65 billion.

In the man of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, 35, amounted to 64,6 billion, and in the seventh position in the table is the spaniard Amancio Ortega, owner of Zara, who is just over a month, has all the shops closed down all over the world because of the pandemic, with a wealth of 63.7 billion. 8.No, the 9th.At no. 10.Third place on the list is Steve Ballmer, CEO of Microsoft (a 60 billion), Larry Page, fundatdor in the Marketplace to 55.5 billion) and Jim Walton, owner of Walmart, (54,3 billion).