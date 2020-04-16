Jennifer Lopez dance for your ex, P. Diddy, live

Jennifer Lopez reunited with her ex, P. Diddy, and virtually during the week. The singer – who is currently engaged to former baseball player is Alex Rodriguez – he appeared on an Instagram for Live special to raise money for Direct Relief – an organization that helps to improve the lives of people in poverty, and / or during an emergency.

Diddy hosted the challenge for a dance-DANCE-A-THON, which has already enlisted the participation of many famous people.

And not only the content of the video, even though there have been a couple in the past, and they continue to be friends.

In the live video, Diddy says to the couple: “Hello, I love you, and I can’t wait to see you again. May the lord bless you, I love you!!!”.

Alex said, “I Love you, buddy”.

But Jennifer – who has dated Diddy for two years, at the end of the decade of the 1990s – added: “we Love you!!! We love that you’re doing, we love you, you see what I mean. We want to send you all the love in the world, from our family to yours.

The trio danced the salsa, much to the delight of the fans.

The school is in the house

Jennifer Lopez is not happy with the work and the lessons that the children receive from the school during this period of detachment in which they are away from school on account of the coronavirus.

The singer said to Ellen DeGeneres, that has been in your quarantine to help the kids, Max and Emme, with her homework, but she’s been tripping on something in math.

J-Lo claims that it is supporting the kids as you can, but math is not your thing, since you don’t remember a lot of stuff which he had studied in his time, and thinks that now the workouts are a lot more complex.

“Did you see the bills that the kids are doing now? It’s a new game…) you have a lot of stuff that I don’t understand,” he said, adding that he is trying to work and learn together.

The artist also took the opportunity to mention that, in spite of the difficult situation that is going on in the world because of the pandemic, the COVID-19, ‘this is the time for you to enjoy with your family and regain the time that you sometimes don’t have.

And she called on the people to do the same in their own homes and to take the necessary protective measures to keep calm and in good health, taking into account that the virus could be very dangerous for the people who are most vulnerable.