Joe Jonas, he talks about the experience of the quarantine, with his wife, and gives a hint to the married couples

In a chat, relaxed atmosphere with a host of the E! News, Andy Cohen, the singer, Joe Jonas, 30, spoke openly about how he has been in quarantine at the hand of his wife, the actress from “Game of Thrones”, Sophie Turner, 23.

The member of the band Jonas Brothers. he said that he is being a good stay at home with your loved one. “I have to ask, it’s a — I Think that, for us, it’s good to have each other during this time, but I think it might be different for a lot of people,” he said.

Been married since may of 2019 at the latest, Joe pointed out that you understand that not all couples are the same, and that he took the time to give you a hint. “I would encourage other couples, and it is to find creative and fun ways to have a night out with each other.”

The two of them are waiting for the first child, which was announced at the beginning of the year.

Most recently, Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark on “Game of Thrones”, had a live-in social network and asked people to stay at home to stop the spread of the pandemic in the coronavirus.

“Don’t be stupid. Even if you value your freedom, do it for your health. I’m shitting for freedom. You can infect other people, and other vulnerable people around them. It is not cool, not smart,” she said in the video, at the side of her husband.

