Julia, Melo and celebrates the struggle, LGBTQIA+, in great and intimate “Haven”

A few days ago, we told you about Julia Melo here.

The artist, who blends elements ranging from Kate Bush to Britney Spears through But you are starting a career, but began playing the guitar at age 8 and composing at age 12, which will give you a wealth of the music is tremendous to lay a great material as you have done.

After a mix of R&B, Pop, Alternative, and Trap on the first single, she’s back to celebrate the struggle he went through by being part of the community for LGBTQIA+ in an environment as conservative.

By minimalist “Heaven”Julia speaks from first-hand experience, and addresses the violence, physical, verbal or psychological nature is found in places that, at least in theory, you are supposed to use.

The idea is that the community does not have the power to create their own “heaven”, because, according to the fact that no-one should be convicted in order to love or be loved in the way that it is.

Julia Melo – “Heaven”

The song was produced by Marlon Lopes (The lovely, Cliched), and it will be on the debut EP of Julia Melo In heavento be released on the 24th of April, at Nuzzy’s death.

The idea of the artist is to make people connect with the songs and that they feel embraced and joined, not realizing that they are part of something bigger than themselves, and that there is always hope, especially when it comes to living in a society.

At the time of the quarantine, pandemic, and the insulation will fall like a glove, warm to keep us warm as we traverse some of the most difficult times of our lives.

You can listen to “Heaven”, released exclusively here, in the TMDQA!, at the bottom.