Justin Bieber says he has the names of favorite sons, with Hailey, Bieber – Who is the

Justin bieber and Hailey Bieber (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

Justin Bieberthe 26-year old, he set up his live in order to get fans at random, and generated an uproar on the web, making it one of the things that were most mentioned all around the Twitter on the night of Wednesday (15).

That’s why the canadian singer, who is married to a model Hailey Baldwin Bieber23-year-old spoke about the children who do need it in the future. Empolgadíssimo on the issue, Bieber said that he has his preferred artists.

“It’s ok! If you were to have a child, what would be your choice?”, asked by a fan. “I can’t talk about it, because people are going to copy my name. I’ve got all the best names for the children, you have to trust me on this! The names of my children are going to be so cool,” he said, smiling (watch it by clicking below.

Bieber and Hailey started dating, in between many comings and goings in 2015, and they got married in the year 2018. The cute couple is often even changing the statements contained in their respective social networks.

