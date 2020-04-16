Kanye West admits his alcoholism: “she Drank orange juice with vodka in the morning” – Monet

+



Kanye West (Photo: Getty Images)

Kanye West has opened up to the game about his battle with alcoholism, admitting to his drinking problems in the past, and reveals what has come to take the vodka with orange juice in the morning.

In an interview with the GQ magazinethe rapper’s 42-year-old went so far as to refer to the past as an “addict” and placed the blame on Hollywood for their fights.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian (Photo: Instagram)

His life, however, has changed since you have come to a conclusion about the pace of your life, ” explained Kanye west. “One day, I was in my office working on a collection of fashion and there was some vodka in the fridge, and I was just going to get a drink during the day, and I looked at her and thought to myself, ‘the Devil, you’re not going to make me win today. This statement is like a tattoo”.

The song is not to take any alcohol for a while, but I never had to admit to himself that it was not a problem. “I don’t take anything from it, I realized that I needed to take care of it from day to day, but he never said to me, ‘Hey, you’re an alcoholic in the running'”.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West with their four children (Photo: Instagram)

During the interview, He talked about how he did not get the fame as that of an alcoholic in spite of his exaggerated drinking. “People have called me crazy, all right, but not the alcoholic is in operation. And I was drinking orange juice and vodka in the morning,” he said.

He was married to socialite and business woman, Kim Kardashian, for 39 years, starting in 2004, the rapper is the father of the four sons of the North 6 years old); the Saint (4 years); Chicago, 2; and to Psalm, 11 months ago.

Socialite Kim Kardashian and her husband rapper Kanye West (Picture: Getty Images)

Like in our area? Click here to sign up for our newsletter and get more content.