Kim Kardashian says North is running for the house in quarantine.

Kim Kardashianwho has shown her beauty routine in the quarantine, he made a revelation about the life of a family. Kim he reported that the oldest child North West “you’re administering the box for insulation.

“I can’t seem to escape from it”said the star of the KUWTK by Refinery29. “She’s managing the house, or do you think it is.”

The presence of the North certainly did not go unnoticed by the fans in a recent video of her putting on make-up. The small one appeared in the middle of the recording, and asking the mother if it was time for me to do the exercises.

After her daughter to leave the room, and his wife Kanye West took out the camera: “I’m hiding in the bedroom of the guests and the staff. I’m hiding from my children, don’t leave me alone.”