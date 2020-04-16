Kim Kardashian says North is running for the house in quarantine.

Kim Kardashianwho has shown her beauty routine in the quarantine, he made a revelation about the life of a family. Kim he reported that the oldest child North West “you’re administering the box for insulation.
“I can’t seem to escape from it”said the star of the KUWTK by Refinery29. “She’s managing the house, or do you think it is.”
The presence of the North certainly did not go unnoticed by the fans in a recent video of her putting on make-up. The small one appeared in the middle of the recording, and asking the mother if it was time for me to do the exercises.
After her daughter to leave the room, and his wife Kanye West took out the camera: “I’m hiding in the bedroom of the guests and the staff. I’m hiding from my children, don’t leave me alone.”
Most recently, the North has disrupted the mother is more of a turn while she talked about the importance of staying at home to flatten out the curve of the spread of the coronavirus. “I want you to leave.”, “she said. “You went out to the back yard and it’s already greatanswered by Kim.
After you tell the North to stop jumping on the bed, she cautioned him: “You have to trust me, and I want to do, but it’s what you think. It is very important to check on the mental health of their friends and the people who love you”.
“You should keep busy with your kids, not your friends.”answered the North. Finding the grace in the answer to the heir, Kim just said: “The fact”.
As I talked about in the family, with Refinery29, they also commented on the recent collaboration of the KKW Fragrance with her mother Kris Jennernoting that all of the aspects of this new fragrance is a tribute to the momager.
“I wanted to give you a [minha mãe] something that was really ‘her’ and that she would be proud of”he adds that the packaging of your fragrances, it has a special meaning. “This bottle is truly a bond between a mother and her child. When we were deciding on the format of the jar, we were in between or just to have a round shape, but I really like this idea, that it represented my mother and one of her children.”.
To remind you, below are the photos of the most cute of Penelope, and North: