Kim Kardashian says she doesn’t have time to take a shower every day, during the quarantine – Monetary

Kim Kardashian and North West during the quarantine, (Photo: Twitter)

Kim Kardashian has opened up on the game in your routine, nothing glamorous, during the quarantine, because of the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

“There are so many days that not comb my hair, my hair or take a shower, and it’s a different kind of mission, when you are taking care of the home education of their children, as well as discovering all of this,” said the socialite, in an interview with website Refinery29.

Kim Kardashian on trial for your brand name parts modeladoras ” (Photo: Instagram)

The advantage is cut off at the side of her husband, the rapper Kanye West, and the four sons of the North 6 years old), Saint (4 years) Chicago, 2 years ago, and the Ps, the next 11 months.

“My hair’s a mess, and I think the only thing I did make-up for two times, so I feel pretty good these days. I felt like a completely different person,” said Kim, according to People magazine.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West with their four children (Photo: Instagram)

In an interview with the TV show, The View, the socialite has revealed it is doing the cooking and washing clothing, in addition to being taking advantage of the free time to spend with their children.

Some of the activities of the family, they are “trips abroad” and watch “all the movies you can ever imagine,” said the socialite. “We have shown that the children of all those movies from the 1980’s, as A Guest, away from the Noise,’ and things like that, they would not have attended”.

Socialite Kim Kardashian (Photo: Instagram)

