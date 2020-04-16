Kim Kardashian shows off her beauty routine for working out at home

Kim Kardashianthat he had many fights with Kourtney in the past few months, he decided to show off your beauty routine while in quarantine. In the video Kim made a tutorial on make-up to your fans by using the products of the brand, the KKW Beauty.
The star begins by applying a base on the areas you want to cover. “The key to good skin is always to moisturizers and séruns and have a good séruns that it does not build up, this is the worst”revealed to her.
To cover the dark circles under the eyes, and the lines she uses for the concealer, liquid line, using a sponge. At that time, his daughter, North West does involvement in the video, and asks for the mother if it was time for gym class, and the two discussed what exercises are going to do later on.
The seal of the correction, the owner of the SKIMS have applied the dust of the KKW and Beauty. During this period, the North has interrupted the video again, and Kim has admitted to: “I’m hiding in the bedroom because my kids won’t let me do it in peace.”
While I was doing the baking on the skin, with a powder, Kim got her practical KKW Beauty Creme Contour & Highlight Stick to make the apples of your cheeks, blending the product into the leather with a sponge moistened. Then, it came with the bronzer in the palette, Powder, Contour & Highlight, the KKW and Beauty, in order to add more definition. “I always like to go a little bit under my nose for some reasonsaid the star in the sky. By adding a little bit of fill-in the bones of the nose and in the arch of your cupid.
On to the apples of your cheeks, Kim’s used the blush from the palette of your brand, and it added the perfect touch of color by using pink hue.
“I don’t think that’s the pink blush makes you look awake and young.”, “she said. To the end of the contour, she applied the bronzing powder in the concave of your eyes to give a more in-depth. Going back to the same palette, she has added to the fill-in pink-to the apples of your cheeks to add brightness.
For the lashes, Kim has used the new mascara from the KKW and Beauty, which will be released in the near future. To apply, carefully, exactly, and she shares a sweet memory of his late father, Robert Kardashian. “My father always was for me … as long as I was doing my make-up, and he said, “I’ll Bet that you can’t close your mouth while you put your mascara on upper lashes'”, reminded him of her.
Ending her routine, she applied it on your lips in the Nude 1.5 a Lip Liner of the KKW and Beauty, and is finished with your lip’s natural with a 90’s Icon, Matte Lipstick, in the KKW and Beauty. To make your makeup last longer, and she squirted a mist, and joked that it was produced in order to go to the kitchen.
Please see below for the room, children’s play Kim Kardashian: