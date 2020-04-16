Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott get together for Easter for the family at home to Momager Kris Jenner! — The Journal Of The Carioca

Even though they are not together in a romantic way, Kylie Jenner and the rapper’s Travis Scott, the Kardashians, yet they tend to spend a lot of time in the company of each other, due to the fact that they shared a girl, Stormi together. It was also the case yesterday, when the ex-lovers had gathered on her momager, at the home of Kris Jenner in Palm Springs, california, where they all spent the Easter weekend together….

The tycoon’s make-up has led to the application to Instagram to post a series of videos that show it, and Kris, making a pizza at the end of the week, and I am sure that the voice of the hip hop music could be heard in the background, confirming that he, too, was gone.

The clips show just for the pizza, but one of them makes it seem as though the momager was difficult to get it out of the oven.

Then, he says to her that: ‘I Think I’ll leave it in peace, prompting Him to ask, ‘Are you hot?’

The youngest of the sisters, Jenner also posted a few pictures of the candy on Easter, and they have made other candies for Easter, with colored icing, in addition to the decorations, candy, and other things that are appropriate for the Easter season!

Has made it clear that he was very proud of his work, from the legendou with that, I was on a roll’.

As for Travis, he also has his own platform for you to post a video that is super cute of your daughter and the Case, Stormi, jumping up and down in the pool.

The post is dedicated to the father only proved that he was hanging out with the Kardashian-Jenners.

Kylie and Travis broke up in October of last year, but the two of them to really do their best to co-create his daughter, and then they were spotted hanging out together several times since then.

