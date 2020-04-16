LAS-VEGAS-R$ 999 | get the package for 7 nights-longer flight in 2021

* * Please note: stay tuned for the date of the publication of this material, as all of the prices and the deals that are subject to the availability of stock and the duration of the offerthat has a limited amount of time. Price changes can occur at any time, without prior notice to you. For the price, or the total value of the service may be changed in accordance with the town and the possibility that other taxes.

Las Vegas is one of the most famous cities in the world, and is present in many movies and television shows, which are part of the american culture and exported internationally. The city has a vibrant nightlife scene and is known for its themed hotels and casinos. If your dream is to get to know, or even to return to the city that is located in the middle of the Nevada desert, take a look at this offer for a trip to the Hurb.

This is a Pack-of-Date, Flexible, hosted by the Hurb. Here’s how it works: you purchase the service, and you receive via e-mail, a form on which you are going to choose three dates in which you want to make the trip. It can be any day between the 1st of march and the 30th of November, the least in July or on public holidays. Then just sit back and wait for the return to the agency with all the information about your trip, made up to 45 days prior to the first date that you have chosen.

Your flight will depart from Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. In Las Vegas, you will be staying at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, is a hotel of the same category as the standard, the 3-star hotel, no breakfast in the morning. There, you can take advantage of the exciting night life, take a chance on a few games and enjoy yourself to the will of the seven days of the trip.

On the Hurb

Also known as the City of the Hurb is a travel agency in the brazilian which was founded in January of 2011, and it already has more than 20 million travelers were registered, which were more than 35 thousand of destinations around the world.

The mission is to make your travel simpler, more in, the Hurb priority at affordable prices, and its main product is the sales rate at the hotels, but also deals with flight tickets, sightseeing, transportation, and much, much more.

In addition to the exclusive benefits to the agency and allows for payment via bank transfer, installment payment, in up to 12 monthly payments interest-free and cancellation-free.

With more than 12 million followers on Facebook, the Hurb has the stamp of Disney to Select, that is, the agency is part of a group of operators that represent to the Walt Disney World Resort in Brazil is entitled, therefore, to overcome the packets for that specific destination as sought-after. These packages include tickets, accommodation in the hotels in Disney, dining in the local restaurants, transportation, cruises, and content on Disney’s exclusive.

A Super gift to get to know the Las Vegas!!!!

The promotional package from the Hurb offers, from 7 days in Las Vegas, with airfare and lodging, for$ 999. Is it possible to make a payment of up to 12 times in the bill, or a credit card. There are many attractions and tours are sold separately, so you can enjoy in the city.

