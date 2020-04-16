Leonardo DiCaprio gives the role in the film, for those who make a donation

The lucky winner will also be able to spend a day on the set of the filming of the Killers in the Moon of Flowers,

Leonardo Dicaprio and Robert De Niro are the best choice for them. In a video posted at the morning of this Wednesday (the 15th), and the actors have all been told that they will randomly choose one fan to have the opportunity to take part in the movie Assassins of the Moon of Flowers,– drama directed by Martin Scorsese, side by side with them. The lucky winner will also be able to spend a day on the set of the filming of the feature.

The draw will include the names of the persons who participated in the challenge #AllinChallenge by making online donations to America’s Food Fund, an organization that helps people in need, during a pandemic, the COVID-19.

In a video shared on Instagram the official DiCapriothe role of the intellectual challenge, Matthew Mcconaughey, Ellen Degeneres, and Jamie Foxx for the part.

Check it out:

To see this photo on Instagram We recently launched #AmericasFoodFund to help make sure every family in need gets access to the food at this critical time. Our most vulnerable communities need our support now more than ever. That’s why we’re asking you to help us with the #AllinChallenge. If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to be able to work with the great @martinscorsese_, Robert De Niro and myself, this is your chance to do that. Robert and I are going to be starring in a new movie called Killers of the Flower, the Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese. “We want to offer you a walk-on role, the opportunity to spend the day on the set with the three of us, and attend the premiere. To take part, please go to allinchallenge.com and donate whatever you can. 100% of your donation will go to @MealsonWheelsAmerica, @NoKidHungry and #AmericasFoodFund (@wckitchen & @feedingamerica) @officiallymcconaughey, @theellenshow and @iamjamiefoxx, will you go all in with us? A publication that is shared by Leonardo DiCaprio (@leonardodicaprio) 15 of Apr., 2020 at 5:44 pm PDT

Based on a true story, the story of the Assassins of the Moon of Flowers, it revolves around one of the first cases of the FBI: the killings of the native americans of the Osage, in Oklahoma. There is no date set for his debut.

