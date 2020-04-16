Lollapalooza will live on with the artists from the electronic dance music

Non-Lollapalooza Lollapalooza will live in honor on the stage e, this Sunday (the 19th)



With the release of this year’s delayed to December, and Lollapalooza Brazil will do a new live at the end of the week. At this time, the festival will pay tribute to the venue address.

On the basis of 16 hours this past Sunday (the 19th), and the channel of the festival on YouTube to promote shows, the eight artists in the electronic dance music, including the ” Chemical Surf-and-Fractall X Rockstead, to close the account.

Please see below for the schedule:

Evokings – 16h to 16h45

Ashibah – 17h-18h

These include the Ink, -18: 15, at 19h15

Victor Lou – 19: 30 to 20: 30

Chemical Surf – 20h45 at 21: 45 hrs

Dubdogz – 22h to 23h

Vinne – 23h15 à 00h15

Fractall X-Rockstead – 00: 30 to 01: 30

Because of the pandemic of the new coronavirus, Lollapalooza Brazil, which will happen at the beginning of this month, has been moved to the 4th, 5th and 6th of December. The lineup of the original, just for the headliners, Guns N’ Roses, Travis, Scott, and The Strokes have been confirmed.