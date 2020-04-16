Louis Vuitton will reopen the factories in France for the production of masks

Louis Vuitton is one of the famous brands in the world market of luxury goods, which started to manufacture face masks, non-surgical, as to support any action against the Covid-19, and in response to the request of the French Government. Around 300 artisans were invited to produce in-house the French house, in Marsaz, and Saint-Donat (Drôme), in Saint-Pourçain (Allier), Ducey (Manche) and in the Sainte-Florence (la vendée).

The announcement was also made of the profile of the Instagram of the fashion of the French language.

Michael Burke, chairman, President and chief executive officer of Louis Vuitton, has entered into the beginning of the production, from visiting the shop in Sainte-Florence, from where the twenty-two artisans are tied up voluntarily, and produced masks that are to be provided, mainly to protect health care workers who are on the front lines in the battle of the Covid-19.

“As a company france, Louis Vuitton if you agree to produce thousands of masks, which will be distributed in France, at no cost to you, to protect those who are in the greatest exposure. This is the result of a wonderful collaboration with the regional sector of the textile industry,” he stated.

These masks are non-surgical instruments have been adopted that are created in close collaboration with the Mode Grand Ouest, a regional network in the textile industry, which provides one of the main materials used for the manufacture.