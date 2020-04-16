Maisie Williams: 5 of the most important moments in the show Game-of-Thrones – News-of-the-series

HBO

Maisie Williams has made a career for himself in television, playing Arya Stark in Game of Thrones has been nominated twice as primetime Emmy Awards for his work on the HBO series. The talented actress, in full, on Wednesday (15), the 23-year-old.

The young actress already has a new project directed on the big screen, including The New Mutants (which follows the date for his debut, after being postponed due to the coronavirus and we can’t wait to see her back in action. To celebrate this important day in the life’, And the AdoroCinema he decided to recall the 5 most important moments in the show as Arya Stark.

“What do we say to the God of Death?”

HBO

One of the most famous phrases of Game of Thrones left, in a scene featuring Arya. The teacher of the girl, Syrio Forel (Miltos Yerolemou), he teaches her the Dance of the Water, as if to defend himself, and sneaking out of places, and it’s also the phrase, “what do we say to the God of the dead? Not today!”. In the scene where he sacrifices himself so she can run away, is one of the most emotional moments of the series, which is coming back with a vengeance in the future to Maybe you have up against Meryn Trant (Ian Beattie).

The prophecy of the “blue Eyes”

HBO

When Arya met Melisandre (Carice Van Houten), and she made a prophecy that the girl will only be able to understand until later, saying that it would close forever, the eyes brown, blue, and green. The Woman in Red, in the future, recalled the young girl of the fact that during the attack the night’s watch. In a moment of surprise (and much criticised) on the season, She kills the king, the King of the Night, and blue eyes.

Game of Thrones: Review of the list of “Arya”

The fight with the City

HBO

She has spent years honing his skills, fighting on the side of the Previous Tourney, and even a Dog in the Hunt. This is why it is so satisfying to see it on the screens when she meets Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie), a warrior who is also an excellent swordsman. The two-character ones for the public to practice is a training of the sword fight the inevitable.

She puts the fear of Dog in the Hunt

HBO

One of the relationships that are more interesting Game of Thrones it is the one of Arya and the hound (Rory McCann). It was on the list to kill it. The girl is Stark and initially he hated Sandor Clegane, because he had killed his friend on the orders of king Joffrey’s (Jack Gleeson). But when she saw how the human being, and it was during the time when they were walking together through the Brotherhood. She could have killed him a number of times, and made several death threats to him and putting in a man of that size on your place, so much so that you left to die”, followed by mercy, who was taught by his father that he should not survive). But the important thing is that they have a double like this.

She’s the House Frey

HBO

She has managed to scratch almost all of the names on your list. One of them was the Walder Frey (David Bradley), who is responsible for killing her mother and brother at the Red Wedding, a scene that is so powerful and grotesque as well. In disguise, with a face that is not hers, as She appears in front of Walder Frey with a meat pie, which was full of pieces of children. Soon after the revelation, she cuts out the neck of it.

At the beginning of the next season, She appears in disguise in the face of Walder Frey, in front of all of the members of the House, saying that they were responsible for the death of his own family. The girl then removes the mask and reveals who he is, and watches as they die poisoned in front of her.