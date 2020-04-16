Netflix: how to lock down movies and tv shows over the profiles of the children

In the Series, without a doubt, this is one of the most well-known among the streaming services in the world. It has a variety of tv shows and original movies, in addition to a large catalog that is available to watch at any time what your users want.

However, a few mothers and fathers would like to restrict some of this content for your children to have a more complete as well as the option for the old. The Sign has a parental control system that allows you to that it is possible to manually lock the movies and series of the profiles that are available in your account.

Check out this tutorial on how to block the film or the series on the profiles of the children in the Series.

How to block movies and tv shows in the profile of the Series on the PC

Step 1: please visit often to Sign in through your browser and then click your profile picture in the top right corner. When the menu is open, select the menu item “my Account”.

Click on the icon that has the picture and select the option “this Account” (screenshot: Download Bigogno)

Step 2scrolling down the screen, and then select the profile you want to edit. Click on the drop-down arrow to open the more options section of this profile.

Click on the drop-down arrow to access the profile options (screenshot: Download Bigogno)

Step 3find the option that you wish to view and click on the “Change”.

Find the option that you wish to view and click on the “Change” (screen shot: Download Bigogno)

Step 4confirm your password and click “Continue”.

Please fill in your password and click on “Submit” (screen shot: Download Bigogno)

Step 5: you can limit the age of all of the content for a wide range of age groups. In the options, go to programs classified as free and go up to the age of 18 years of age.

You want to be in the movies and tv shows shown by the wide range of age groups (screen shot: Download Bigogno)

Step 6: in the “Securities, restricted”, it is possible to enter the name of the series and the movies that you don’t want your sons and daughters to attend, even if they are within your age range.

At the prompt, type in what movie or tv series do you want your son or daughter won’t be attending (screenshot: Download Bigogno)

Step 7.: in order to remove them from the list, simply click on the “X” icon that appears next to each name on the list. To finish editing, click “Save”.

To remove any film or series from the list, simply click on the “X” icon for each item (screen shot: Download Bigogno)

How to block movies and tv shows on the profile Sign-in on the cell phone

Step 1open up the Netflix app on your phone and click on the “read More” button to the right of the bottom menu.

On the tab in the home app, click on the “read More” button to the right of the bottom menu (screen shot: Download Bigogno)

Step 2click the option “this Account” and browse for your cell phone will open up, redirecting you to the settings for your account.

Click on the “Account” section (screenshot: Download Bigogno)

Step 3if you open the profile you want to edit by using the arrow icon and the option “restrict view”, select the option to “Change”.

Find the option that you wish to view and then click on “Change” (screen shot: Download Bigogno)

Step 4type in the password of your account, and then click on “Continue”.

Enter your password and click on “Submit” (screen shot: Download Bigogno)

Step 5: in the “Securities, restricted”, type in what movie or series you would like to have this profile does not have access to it.

In the “Securities, restricted”, the type to which titles that you want to restrict (screenshot: Download Bigogno)

Step 6if you want to allow this profile to watch it again for the titles on the list, you just have to click on the “X” icon next to the title you have entered. Once you have completed the edits, click “Save”.

If you want to remove it from the list, simply click on the “X” and then, when you have finished, click on “Save” (screenshot: Download Bigogno)

Ready to go! By now you may have more control, and block movies and tv shows on Netflix, so that your sons and daughters don’t see it.