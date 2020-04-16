Netflix will donate 5 million dollars to the fund to support audiovisual, the super – Oniverso Disgusting

Netflix has announced a donation of 5 million dollars to the fund for an emergency brazilian-related audio-visual, made for the service of the internet to the Institute for Audiovisual Content in Brazil (ICAB), with the aim of helping professionals in the field who have had their jobs placed at a disadvantage because of the pandemic of the coronavirus.

Each employee shall be entitled to only a single deposit in the amount of one minimum wage (R$ 1045). To apply, simply go to the website of ICAB from the 28th of April.

Upon request, the register will be reviewed and a response given within 10 days. Registration is now open for up to two months or until the fund assets have been exhausted.

