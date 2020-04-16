Queen Latifah reveals ‘crush’ on Adriana Lima: “it is One god – the one Who

By
Aslam Khattar
-
0
14


Queen Latifah and Adriana Lima (Photo: Playback/ Instagram)

During a chat, relaxed atmosphere with your friends Queen Latifah has a crush on none other than the brazilian one Adriana Lima, Peru.

In a new episode of the show, Red Table Talk, Jada Pinkett-Smith he called the Queen, Regina King and Tiffany Haddish for conversation, fun, and spontaneous, each and every one of their home because of the quarantine.

During a conversation about crushes in the fact that they were mentioned by name as the Henry Cavill and Will Smith husband of Jada – Latifah mentioned by Adriana.

“I like that girl, is a brazilian top model,” began the actress, and Jada said, “You’re talking about Adriana Lima, peru. It is free, of course. She’s got a fire too, it’s a good.

