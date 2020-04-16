Robert Downey Jr. announces new Perry Mason tv series from HBO, Check!

Robert Downey Jr. have released the first teaser trailer for Perry Masonnew mini-series drama from HBO. The star of the Marvel comics, this is one of the executive producers of the program, which is based on a series of short stories and novels written by the Erle Stanley Gardner. The web is full of stars for a Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”), who plays the title character.

“I know it’s Tuesday because I’m still in my pajamas on Sunday. Also, I know of a way to get an exclusive preview of PERRY MASON. All of my love.”, he wrote Downey, Jr.

Created by Rolin Jones and Ron Fitzgerald in the tv series is set in Los Angeles in 1932, which is in full growth, to the extent that the rest of the country is recovering from the Great Depression. The plot follows the story of a Perry Mason, a man who became famous as a defense lawyer. While trying to uncover the truth behind a kidnapping that went wrong, Mason faces up to the consequences of a failed marriage, and is still haunted by memories of the war in France.

In addition, Matthew Rhys, and the end of the series, with Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black), John Lithgow (The Crown), Justin Kirk (Vice chairperson), Chris Chalk (the Police), Shea Whigham (the Joker), Juliet Rylance (Love After Love), Nate Corddry (Harry’s Law) and Jefferson Mays (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder).

Published in the years between 1933 and 1973, more than eighty short stories, and books of China tell the story of the american lawyer, who tried to defend their clients from charges of murder. CBS has already adapted the story in the mid-1950s. The series aired from September 1957 to may 1966 on. Raymond Burr played the title character, for nine seasons. The role of george washington as a lawyer earned him Emmy awards in 1959 and 1961.

Perry Mason you still don’t have a date set for it to be released on HBO.

