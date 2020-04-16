Rupert Grint, the red-haired one’ in ‘Harry Potter,’ it’s going to be a father for the first time

Rupert Grint is going to be a father for the first time. The news has been confirmed by the agent, the actor’s 31-year-old in a statement quoted on the website for Sky News.

“Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are very excited to announce that you are expecting a baby,” he said in the note, and the need for some privacy in this moment of great happiness.

Rupert Grint became famous while still a child, the character of Ron Weasley in the saga, “Harry Potter”, the famous story of youth, adapted from the books by J. K. Rowling, where he played alongside names such as Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe, two of the actors from the hugely successful.