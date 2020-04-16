Sam Raimi is finally speaking about the command sequence for Doctor Strange

A few months ago appeared information that the Sam Raimiresponsible for the control of the first trilogy of Spider-Man, he would be in talks with Marvel Studios to take over the direction of the Doctor Strange, in the Reign of the Madness. Finally, the director commented on his involvement with the sequel.

In an interview with the ComingSoon.netthe director reminded us of a scene from Spider-Man 2 (2004), in which there is a reference to Doctor Strange and just before his involvement with the film’s hero in the Marvel universe.

“I loved Dr. Strange as a child, but he never went after Spider-Man and Batman, but for me, it was probably the spectacle of the great characters from the comic, ‘ ” said Raimi. The filmmaker added: “It was the most original, but when I got to this point in Spider-Man 2, I had no idea that it would end up making a movie of Dr. Strange, so it was pretty funny to me that you believe that the phrase was in the movie. I have to say that I wish we had the foresight to know that in the future I would be involved in the project.”

As to the first, the second, long, too, would be headed by Scott Derrickson, however, due to creative differences, he left the production. Michael Wardon, of the series of Course, is the one responsible for the script.

Benedict Cumberbatch returns as Stephen Strange, and Elizabeth Olsen appear in the as long as the Scarlet Witch. Already, Chiwetel Ejiofor Rachel McAdams and Benedict Wong, has not yet been confirmed for streaming. Details about the plot have not been revealed, but the film should have no connection with the series WandaVision.

Released in November of 2016, the first feature film from Stephen Strange as he has had a good reception. With a budget of$ 165 million, the film grossed$ 677 million at the box office in the world. In addition, he has received some great reviews. On Rotten Tomatoes, for example, has an approval of 89%, according to the 364 reviews.

Doctor Strange, in the Reign of the Madness it will be launched in Brazil, in On October 28, 2021.

