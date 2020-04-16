Sergio, Who was the brazilian diplomat was played by Wagner Moura? – News in film

An important figure in the UN, inspired by the movie of the Series.

This Friday (the 17th), the Series premiere of his new film, Sergio vieira de mello. Played by Wagner Moura (Narcos) and Ana de Armas, Blade Runner, 2049), the drama is based on fact, tells the story of a brazilian diplomat, Sergio Vieira de Mello, a figure that has starred in a number of missions to the United Nations (UN), and who died in a suicide bomb attack in Iraq in 2003.

But did you ever know him before?

Mello was someone extremely important to the UN, as well as the figure most quoted as a successor to Kofi Annan, the then un Secretary-General, in the period prior to his death. The diplomat has built a very successful career, always defending the work in the field, and confronting the people and the government to work in accordance with the principles of impartiality and independence of the countries concerned.

The diplomat was well-known for their skill in negotiation, and he was the first brazilian to win a position in the high-ranking officials of the united nations. Journey within the Organization, began at an early age, in 1969 when she was 21 years old. His father, who also served as a diplomat and worked in Germany, and was the inspiration for the Performance, that is, the pay on various humanitarian missions.

Your love for helping different countries, and to the promotion of peace has intensified over the decades, Mma has worked in Bangladesh, Cyprus, Sudan, Mozambique, and Peru. For him, it was very important for countries to find their independence, and that it has helped in all the things that were open to them, including the choice of the currencies to own, and in a democracy, with elections as legitimate.

Sergio: Netflix reveals a trailer and poster for the cinebiografia, with Wagner Moura

Kofi Annan, who said that Brad was the right person to solve any type of problem or conflict, and for this reason sent him to Iraq for the War on Terror, the Bush administration implemented after the attack on the Twin Towers in 2001. Such as, the brazilian has been at the forefront of the other conflicts around the world, such as Timor-Leste is discussed in the film, with quite a bit of attention), the united nations trust fully that the mission would succeed and that he would be safe.

However, in the course of his work in Baghdad as the Special Representative of the United Nations, Mello, and saw the conflict in the country to increase the presence of american troops, as well as through the people to rise up with the lack of food and lack of attention to basic needs, and the extent to which the UN-especially Jen — tried to implement it.

It was on the 19th of August 2003, there had been a bombing at the Hotel and the Canal, which served as the headquarters of the UN in Iraq. It was in attack, Sergio Vieira de Mello, was killed along with more than twenty people. About a hundred people have been wounded, and, later, the Al-Qaida-has made the point that he was the person responsible for the deed — and that the Blue was the main target of the operation.

The attack caused the UN to withdraw nearly all of its staff from the country, and it has changed the way the Organization goes in relation to the security, in the missions and in post-conflict, as it was in Iraq. In addition to this, his partner at the time, Carolina Larriera, is also a member of the UN, and it was one of the people who were affected in the attack, but she luckily survived. Sergio addresses a lot of the relationship Larriera and Performance from the very first mission in working together in Timor-Leste.

Thanks to his 34-year career, and a number of other actions in favour of human rights, Sergio Vieira de Mello, to this day, he is honored by the figures, both within and outside the united nations. Angelina Jolie, actress and activist, has been one of the leading public figures to pay tribute to the diplomat in the aftermath of his death.

Sergio debut on Netflix on Friday. Check out our review of the film here.