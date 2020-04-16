series on this Saturday (the 11th), with Denorex 80’s to Live in Curitiba

Live in Curitiba, receives, on the 11th of August (Saturday) with a show that brings together two of the leaders are connected to the mid-1980’s the group from curitiba Denorex 80’s, and a singer, and a dancer on the Series, queen of the memes, the gifs, and the internet in Brazil, as it was defined in an interview to the Magazine of a People. The event is in celebration of the 13th year of the platform’s Disk Tickets. Check out the conversation below.

Guide to University of the People: Please tell us a little bit about your relationship with the city and the fans here. Even though they may live outside it, you come back to it every year, right?

The series: It is a relationship of love and affection, same as with the city of Curitiba, I am treated with the utmost respect, and the nights are amazing.

Guide: As it is, and this is a new phase of his career, with the young people on whom it is to the Series by way of the internet.

The series: I am passionate about my filhotchenhos’. Because in addition to all this warmth all over me to protect you, and I love it (laughs).

Guide: As he moved in front of the camera with the tv series? [em referência à série Os Gretchens, que estreou no canal Multishow em abril]

The series: Imagine your whole family is being followed by a camera individually and then in a few moments, all put together in some of the celebrations… it’s A crazy and wonderful, but it’s crazy (laughs). But we have a lot of fun and the audience loved it. Stay tuned.

Guide to University of the People: Do you like it to be sort of the queen of memes and gifs? What do you think is the funniest?

The series: Sorry, my love, there’s a kind of, ” I am The Queen of Memes, Gifs and the Internet in Brazil, in. Any questions you can call me Katy [Perry, que convidou Gretchen para a gravação do clipe de Swish Swish]it can tell you (more laughter).

Guide: And what to expect from the show, with the Denorex 80’s?

The series: I really hope that it will be amazing, and my love of the city of Curitiba, are you guys waiting for this? Have already bought a ticket for this? If you haven’t, then you are forced to because the mom is getting wonderful for all of you.

Tickets are now on sale via the internet, and point-of-sale the physical Disk with the Tickets, and they cost from$ 20.