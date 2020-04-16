The actors ask for a donation for the COVID-19 in exchange for a stake in the film

The actors released a video explaining how the campaign works | Photo: Playback | Instagram

The actors are Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro was offered a small role in his next movie, as an incentive for fans to donate to a fundraiser to meet your COVID-19.

The stars will be at the “Killers” of the Flower Moon”, the movie that will be released next year, directed by Martin Scorsese, which is a true story about the murder of indians in Oklahoma in the 1920’s.

“If you’ve ever wondered what it is like to work with the great Martin Scorsese, this is your chance,” said DiCaprio in a video posted on Instagram on Wednesday, the 15th. The winner, chosen at random, will also almoçará with the stars and the director and the director will attend the premiere.

The initiative is part of a campaign to #AllInChallenge (the”All in challenge”, in free translation), which was launched on Tuesday, the 14th, in which stars of the arts and the sports auction, or give a ‘ unique experience for the fans, and challenge other people to do the same.

The organizers have gathered up to the time the 4-million-of-dollars – with a goal of reaching the 100-million – in prizes, as have Justin Bieber’s home for a private concert, watch a basketball match of the los angeles Lakers with Magic Johnson or play golf with Rob Lowe.

All of the resources that will be earmarked for charities that provide food assistance to those most in need, during the lock-down of the coronavirus, including Meals on Wheels, the Kid’s Hungry, and America’s Food Fund, launched this month by DiCaprio, with Laurene Jobs, the widow of the late Steve Jobs.

In the video, DiCaprio has challenged Ellen DeGeneres, who offered him the opportunity to share in the presentation of his program, and that is Matthew McConaughey, who will take on the winner of the draw to his children especially to watch a football game in Texas.

The campaign is the latest in a series of events for the celebrity to help with a pandemic of a new coronavirus, from the donations of millions of dollars from Rihanna’s new fund of $ 1 billion dollars to the CEO of the nrl rugby online video, Jack Dorsey.

Some of the chosen subjects close to their hearts, and the co-creator of “Seinfeld”, Larry David has launched a campaign to GoFundMe for $ 150,000 to support the caddies in the golf course without a job at the exclusive Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles.