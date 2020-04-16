The apprentice of a Spy exchange for a debut in the movies for streaming from Amazon

Amazon has acquired live-action sketch comedy “the Apprentice of a Spy” (My Spy), from the studio to the FRONT in order to post on their streaming service.

“The apprentice of a Spy,” he should have been released back in September of last year in the cinemas and the u.s., but has been pushed back to April of this year, to get away from it, another comedy actor Dave Bautista: the movie “Stuber”. The theatres were closed because of the pandemic of the coronavirus, leaving the production without a set date for the premiere in the USA – in spite of the international release in a number of areas in the Asia-pacific region in January.

The service, Amazon Prime Video will now be the exclusive distributor for the feature, which in Brazil is to be released by Diamond Films.

The film follows a formula that has already exploited with success by Arnold Schwarzenegger as A Strip in the Garden of Childhood”), Jackie Chan (“Mission: Nearly Impossible”), Dwayne Johnson (The tooth Fairy from the Tooth”), and any other fans of the film pancadarias to zoom in on your target audience and gain the sympathy of the infant: turn him good in the context of a comedy, with a young child.

In the film, he Was living with a CIA agent who would prefer to blast your enemies to accomplish the goals and objectives of the tasks assigned to them. As a result, he was placed under observation. To make matters worse, during an ambush, is captured by a little girl of 9 years old, and that records of its spy with a cell phone and its not putting the video up in the air, in exchange for the lessons to turn around a spy. And it gives you a ball in the team, in addition to finding out that he’s not as insensitive as you try to appear.

The early character of the aids epidemic, and in Big Little Lies,” and that it is also in “Avatar 2” live a little, and the cast also includes Kristen Schaal (“The Last Guy on Earth The Last Man on Earth”), Ken Jeong (“If it has nothing to do with the Case”) and Parisa Fitz-Henley (Midnight, Texas”).

The script is one of the brothers Jon and Erich Hoeber (“RED-Retired and Dangerous”), and the office is the office of the long-running Peter Segal (“Run, the Police are coming! 33 1/3: The Final Insult”).

“The apprentice of a Spy” is the fourth film moved from theaters to streaming because of the health crisis. Earlier, Universal had released the animated movie “Troll 2” is on VOD in the us, Netflix has bought the comedy “The Lovebirds,” from Paramount pictures, and “Artemis Fowl” changed the projection of the film by the exclusivity of the platform for Disney and a+.

Below is the trailer for the world of “the Apprentice ” Spy”.