The column of the 14/04/2020 The of Pericles for His

The lawyers At Tajra, and Filipe Meireles are all in love with the first Betty, who was born on the 25th of march, full of cuteness and beauty. The child is the first granddaughter of the judge, By Tajra, and Edna Tajra, who are the grandparents of three little boys. A lot of health for this little one!

Live the historic

It was announced yesterday via the official web site of the Global Citizen, a live the story with the big names in the music industry. All in all it will be a 24-names that will be participating on the 18th of April, at 12: 30 pm (eastern time), to be broadcast on the website of the Global Citizen, and also for a variety of streaming platforms such as YouTube, Twitter, Twitch, make a Video on ipod, iphone, Apple Tv+, and others. The event is being organised in partnership with the World Health Organization, and will be curated by Lady Gaga.

Name



In addition to Lady Gaga, it’s a Live account yet with the appearances of Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong (Green Day), Burna-Boy, Chris Martin (Coldplay), David Beckham and Eddie Vedder (of Pearl Jam, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris, and Her Representation, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, county Kerry, Washington, melbourne, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra, Jonas, Shah, Rukh, Khan, and Stevie Wonder.



The large screen to the small, she was the local flora, the daughter of the Jeosé However, it is one of the works that are on sale on the exhibition ‘Art and Life’. The show is virtual, and was held at the Atelier, Ms. Stern’s Kids, with the intention of occupying the minds and the hearts of the little artists, as well as to promote a flow of faith, hope, and compassion. The amounts collected from the sale of the paintings will be donated to the Shelter, Manain, which takes care of abandoned elderly people, and the risks involved. The show virtual-can be accessed through the profile @atelierlucianaseverokids on Instagram see you all tomorrow

Paul McCartney



The ex-beatle Paul McCartney, will be hosting a live, on the 26th day of April, at 18 o’clock. It will certainly be one of the show’s virtual eyes in the world.

Pop and Rock music

Top Gun, will facilitate the live on Thursday, September 16, from 19. The band promises to raise the fan up with the best of pop, rock and international.



Ana Paula Araujo, aniversaria on Tuesday and Wednesday, and are sure to receive lots of hugs and kisses from her husband, state representative Jose Santana

Happy Birthday

Anyone who celebrates a year in the life of this week is Ana Paula Mendes de Araújo, a Junior Berger, Anna, Flavia, Necklaces, Catarina Viana do castelo and Rita De Cássia Rosal Leg Rock Maneco Birth, Mariella De, The Guide, Franklin, and de Sousa, Coelho, Adolfo, Marcito and Sarah Tan. The column that you want, all the best!

The anniversary of the city of Teresina

The city council has adopted today at the plenary session of the virtual world, the Project of a Law, which authorizes the City council of the city of Teresina, anticipating the holiday of the anniversary of the capital city, which is celebrated on the 16th of August to the 17th of April. The intention is to close the space and reduce the movement of people into the streets in the middle of a bank holiday, so as to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.



Joaquim Neto celebrates the now 20-year life and is expected to conclude at the date on the side of the parents, Eugenio Raulino and Sara De Sousa. All the best!

Of Action To Benefit

The Lions Club, the Freemasons, and the Yacht Club of Brazil will promote a live benefit on Saturday, October 18th. The event will take place from 11h to 14h, at the headquarters of the Yacht, and will be led by a Very Xenhenhém. The values of the food and raise the live, will be delivered to families in need in Brazil.



There is still time to congratulate the journalist, Mike Stevens, who celebrated a birthday yesterday, next to her first love: a daughter, Dani, and her husband, James Olive

Dance of the Old

The singer, Flavio Moura, and Mara Rodriguez, who is the lead singer of the band, Mastruz com Leite, will hold a live concert extra special for all the fans of a taste of the old ones. The virtual concert will take place on Friday, January 17th, at 21h, in the channel of A YouTube. The pair will be led by the conductor Fabio Mesquita.



Moraes Moreira, who was the founder of a New, state of Bahia, and one of the musicians in the most important brazilian music, died yesterday at the age of 72 years. Bahia has suffered a myocardial infarction, at home, in Rio de Janeiro, while he was sleeping. Prior to the start of the pandemic, a new coronavirus, a musician, who has more than 40 recorded, had been preparing a new project with unreleased songs. What a great loss!

A line of Coronaviruses

In his latest post on Instagram, the musician, Moraes Moreira, he has shared a line of his own, concerning a quarantine for the coronavirus. “Hey, guys. I’m here in rio de janeiro, brazil [no Rio de Janeiro] between my home and office are all close at hand, keeping in my vault by tapping it and typing non-stop. In this line, was born in the early morning hours of the 17th, to send for the benefit of you. Well, good luck,” wrote de Moraes. Check out the line up here.

In The Sand Dunes

On the 17th of April, it will be the release of The Dune, the brand new single from A Stambowsky. Written with a great time, and the song will be available on all streaming platforms.

For a fee waiver

Of low-income students can apply for a fee waiver in the WORLD by 2020. The time limit is going up on the 17th of April, so much for the competition, traditional and digital. The request must be made to the Participant’s Page. To register on the site, the student must report a social security number, full name, e-mail address, and telephone number, and to register for a login and a password.