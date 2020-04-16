The daughter of Michael Jackson, will be the Jesus in the movie with Bella Thorne

‘Habit’, by Janell Shirtcliff, is currently in post-production.

Paris Jacksonthe daughter, 22-year-old from Michael Jacksonmust be starring as a Jesus Christ in a new film calledHabit‘. The actress has joined the Bella Thorne the cast of characters.

‘Habit’ this is a michael jackson’s thriller, which stars Thorne as a little girl in a street smart and party with a foot in the man, Jesus, who is engaged in the business of a violent drug-and finds a possible way out alive of a nun. Jackson, as it appears several times in the course of the film, the character of Thorne, as Jesus was.

Janell Shirtcliff it is directing the film, with a screenplay written by Shirtcliff and Ok Kaiseron the basis of a history of the Libby Mintz, Shirtcliff, and the Kaiser.

The producer of the film, Donovan Leitch, he described the project to the Fox News like in the vein of the beginning of the World. It also has Bria Vinaite and Mintz, in addition to the musicians, Josie Ho, Gavin Rossdale, Jamie Hince and Alison Mosshart the model Andreja Spot In Mock Draft.

‘Habit‘ is currently in post-production, after the end of filming for approximately one week prior to the end of a sector of a coronavirus, but no release date has been planned.