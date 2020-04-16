The Festival of Jersey 4 Jersey, you receive at Bon Jovi, Halsey, and SZA

The event will raise funds for the state of New Jersey, is one of the cities hardest hit by the new coronavrus in the USA (photo by David Bergman/Divulgao) The festival of lives. Jersey 4 Jersey confirmed the attractions of the line-up of big names who have lived in the city, among them are Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen, Halsey and SZA. The event takes place on next Wednesday-Thursday (22/4), up from 20 in the opening hours of Braslia.

The festival will raise money for the state of New Jersey, is one of the cities hardest hit by the new coronavrus in the United States. The concert will be streamed online directly to the homes of the artists. Also present at the festival, and the singers, Chelsea Handler, Tony Bennett, Danny DeVito, Whoopi Goldberg, Charlie Puth, Kelly Ripa, Jon Stewart, and Saquon Barkley.

In the Apple of Music, for the AppleTV, and the TV stations, and rdio from the USA, the vo to convey to the lives. Even in the have been published in other web sites that you can stream the event on the Brazil, all of the apps in the Apple store.