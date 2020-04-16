The globe displays in the festival virtual, with, Paul McCartney, Lady Gaga, Anitta, and Stevie Wonder

The new reality is that the world is passing by in the distance-social, in the world of entertainment has brought about new ways to get there (and for the sake of a good cause, the lives. Many artists from around the world all of them are doing it live streaming to benefit the looking to raise money for the fight against the consequences of a covid-19.

One of the major events that will take place to encourage social isolation, and to raise funds for the fight against the pandemic, it is One of the Together At the Home, conducted by the World Health Organization, in partnership with the Global Citizen. The event will be broadcast by the rede Globo and Multishow, tv brasil.

The event will feature performances by Elton John, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Anitta, Alanis Morissette, as well as having the participation of the three largest stand-up comics, and the hosts in a talk show in the united states: Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert.

Called Live Aid, a multi-virtual’, referring to the fund-raising event in 1985,and the the festival will be held this coming Saturday (the 18th), starting from the 14. Under the guardianship of Lady Gaga, it’s the One-World-Together, at Home it is going to be passed by the Globoplay and the post-mortem takes place, and it will be repeated by the Network in the world.

The event will start simultaneously at 16 in the post-mortem takes place, the channel best-selling musical on Youtube, and in the Globoplay. Through the streaming of the Globe, you’ll be able to see all the shows, Adam Lambert, Ben Platt, Burna Boy, Cassper Nyovest, Hozier, Juanes, Writing, in addition to Luis Fonsi, Maluma, Matthew McConaughey, and Sebastian Yatra.

After 21, the best-selling musical comes to the live show are the main attractions of the festival Was Eilish, Lizzo, Billie Joe Armstrong, Eddie Vedder, Paul McCartney, Elton John, and Stevie Wonder. The world reprisará in the event that, after the top of the Hour. The presentation of the event will be under the command of Thiago Leifert.

“This event is not for the people asking for money while you’re sitting there watching a show, sitting on the couch. The idea is to bring in the private sector, for donations to; it is pushing the corporations to help the government and the marginalized people of the world, and to take care of all the abandoned, the destitute, who do not have the choice to stay at home and be quarantined, the people who do not have the opportunity and the privilege to have a home,” he told CBS, Priyanka Chopra, Jonas, which will be on display at the event.