The Lives of the week: Here’s the full list of prximos shows a virtual

In order to circumvent boredom and to keep your work in vogue, many artists of brazil, is launching the live streaming on YouTube, on Facebook, and on Instagram. Jorge & Mateus, Marília Mendonça, Gusttavo Lima, Dennis, Dj, GBR, Enemy HP, and Tiee, and Rust are just a few of the artists that have already made in their lives. Check out the shows on-line the next couple of days.
The fifth (16)
20: 30 – Cesar Menotti & Fabiano
Friday (the 17th)
19 – Workshow to live with Linda Thomas, Maiara & Maraísa, Mariana Fagundes, Louise & Maurilio, Leo Santana, Dilsinho, Paul, & Nathan, John, Neto & Frederico Diego & Victor Hugo and Zé Neto & Cristiano
20 – Fresno
20 – Loubet
On Saturday (the 18th)
15. – the Knights of the Taste
16 – Alexandre Pires
16 – Bruno & Baker
16 – One-World-Together, At-Home
17 – Fernando & Sorocaba
19 – David Guetta
20 – Wesley Safadão
22h – Paul
On Sunday (the 19th)
16 – Rusty
18 – Henrique & Juliano
The second one (20)
20 – Villa-Mix-at-home-with-Friends
20 – Hound
20 – LaFúria
20 – Of
20 – KondZilla Festival-Home
21 – the Harmony of this song
This Tuesday (the 21st)
16 – Less is more
18 – Black
19 – Dilsinho
The fourth (22)
19 – Beautiful
20 – report by the open society
20 – film Festival of Jersey 4 Jersey with Bon Jovi, Halsey, and SZA
Thursday (September 23)
18 – Up
20 – Adriana Samartini
20 – Jorge Aragão
Friday’s (24)
18 – Compassion
20 – KondZilla Festival-Home
21 – Simone & I
22: 30 – Felipe Araujo
On Saturday (may 25)
15. – Grin
17 – Hugo, & William
20 – Gustavo Miyon
20 – Bell-Marques
22: 30 – Pedro Sampaio
On Sunday (the 26th)
16 – Mumuzinho
17 – Id Purpose
18 – Luan Santana
19 – I Key
This Tuesday (the 28th)
20 – Jeito Moleque
Thursday (30th)
In the Meeting, (I Santana (Parangolé and the Harmony of this song)
21 – Matheus & Kauan
Friday (1/5)
16 – Thaeme & Thiago
20 – Ne-live-with-Eduardo Costa e Leonardo
On Saturday (2/5)
17 – Jorge & Mateus
20 – the appropriate fields Aircraft
On Sunday (3/5)
14 – the Festival-Samba-Live
Saturday (9/5)
Linda Thomas