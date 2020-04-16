The Lives of the week: Here’s the full list of prximos shows a virtual

The singer, Maria Naughty, by, for example, to come closer to the next morning (18) (Foto: Divulgao)

In order to circumvent boredom and to keep your work in vogue, many artists of brazil, is launching the live streaming on YouTube, on Facebook, and on Instagram. Jorge & Mateus, Marília Mendonça, Gusttavo Lima, Dennis, Dj, GBR, Enemy HP, and Tiee, and Rust are just a few of the artists that have already made in their lives. Check out the shows on-line the next couple of days.

The fifth (16)

20: 30 – Cesar Menotti & Fabiano

Friday (the 17th)

19 – Workshow to live with Linda Thomas, Maiara & Maraísa, Mariana Fagundes, Louise & Maurilio, Leo Santana, Dilsinho, Paul, & Nathan, John, Neto & Frederico Diego & Victor Hugo and Zé Neto & Cristiano

20 – Fresno

20 – Loubet

On Saturday (the 18th)

15. – the Knights of the Taste

16 – Alexandre Pires

16 – Bruno & Baker

16 – One-World-Together, At-Home

17 – Fernando & Sorocaba

19 – David Guetta

20 – Wesley Safadão

22h – Paul

On Sunday (the 19th)

16 – Rusty

18 – Henrique & Juliano

The second one (20)

20 – Villa-Mix-at-home-with-Friends

20 – Hound

20 – LaFúria

20 – Of

20 – KondZilla Festival-Home

21 – the Harmony of this song

This Tuesday (the 21st)

16 – Less is more

18 – Black

19 – Dilsinho

The fourth (22)

19 – Beautiful

20 – report by the open society

20 – film Festival of Jersey 4 Jersey with Bon Jovi, Halsey, and SZA

Thursday (September 23)

18 – Up

20 – Adriana Samartini

20 – Jorge Aragão

Friday’s (24)

18 – Compassion

20 – KondZilla Festival-Home

21 – Simone & I

22: 30 – Felipe Araujo

On Saturday (may 25)

15. – Grin

17 – Hugo, & William

20 – Gustavo Miyon

20 – Bell-Marques

22: 30 – Pedro Sampaio

On Sunday (the 26th)

16 – Mumuzinho

17 – Id Purpose

18 – Luan Santana

19 – I Key

This Tuesday (the 28th)

20 – Jeito Moleque

Thursday (30th)

In the Meeting, (I Santana (Parangolé and the Harmony of this song)

21 – Matheus & Kauan

Friday (1/5)

16 – Thaeme & Thiago

20 – Ne-live-with-Eduardo Costa e Leonardo

On Saturday (2/5)

17 – Jorge & Mateus

20 – the appropriate fields Aircraft

On Sunday (3/5)

14 – the Festival-Samba-Live

Saturday (9/5)

Linda Thomas