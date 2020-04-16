The programming of the lives you have Lady Gaga, Anitta, Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney, Bon Jovi, and more, Famous & TV

It is not only the country he lives in brazil in quarantine, isn’t it?! Here we bring you some of the upcoming lives. tagged on to the end of the week. of national and international artists, with the aim of raising funds for the fight against coronaviruses, or for the maintenance of the families ‘ needs because of the hiv pandemic. Check it out:

On Friday, 17/4

Fresno – 20 (Edt) 19 (Manaus)

The Wonders – 20 (Edt) 19 (Manaus)

Roadie Crew: With Heavy Metal & Classic Rock — 18 (Edt) 17 (Manaus)

Workshow Live — 19 (Est) 18 hours (Manaus)

Matuê — 22h (Brasilia), 21 (Manaus)

Delacruz – 22h (Brasilia), 21 (Manaus)

Saturday 18/4

One World: All Together at the Home of the Festival in a live – in 16 (Est) and 15 hours (scientific)

Line-up: Lady Gaga, Anitta, Taylor Swift, Alicia Keys, Celine Dion, Andrea Bocelli, Eddie Vedder, Billie Eilish, Elton John, Keith Urban, Alanis Morissette, Billie Joe Armstrong (Green Day), Chris Martin (Coldplay) – Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, Paul McCartney, J Balvin, Maluma, and Stevie Wonder are among the main attractions, but the list is a long one. The event was created by Lady Gaga in partnership with the world health organization and the Global Citizen, it promises to be one of the most talked-about and watched on the internet around the world, without a doubt. So, reserve your time! The live is so great, that it will be broadcast on digital platforms such as Apple’s and Amazon’s Prime Video, in addition to the traditional on YouTube and you will see it in the post, and the post-mortem takes place.

Large Home-Spa-by Set. – Day 1 – 16 hours (Edt) 15 (Manaus),

The festival will be divided in to a couple of days. The first feature by Clarice Falcão, Tássia Reis, Kick the Beat, and Silva, starting at 16h (Brasília) 15 (Manaus), with a live broadcast on a channel of the Set. on YouTube and on Facebook and Instagram for the Heineken brand.

On Wednesday, 22/4

Bon Jovi and Bruce Springsteen – 20 (Edt) 19 (Manaus)

The event will also feature Tony Bennett, Whoopi Goldberg, Danny DeVito and Jon Stewart, and it will be passed by Apple, Music, ipod, iphone, Apple TV, and SiriusXM’ as well as tv stations in the united states.