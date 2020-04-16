The Rolling Stone) · Hero in the Marvel comics, she hated to be down to Earth in Avengers: Ultimatum

The director, James Gunn spoke about via a tweet about the feelings of the Lord of the Star relative to the planet

The leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy in the movies Marvel comics, Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) she hated to go back to Earth for the final battle Upcoming Deadline(2019).

The hero was the one who went after it with the cracked fingers His at the end of the The Avengers: Infinite War (2018), and after that, the situation on the Ground is defined, other Guardians of the don’t lose time and went back to the room (along with the I, by the way).

To the director of the James Gunn, the commander of the two films Guardians of thethe heroes went so fast on the planet, because of the trauma of the Peter Quill. During a question and answer session on Twitter, the director said about the feelings of the character in relation to the planet:

Peter he despised being down to Earth and out of this planet as fast as he could. It binds it to the death of his mother,” said the director. It should be noted that the The lord the Stars I knew that Gamora he was still alive, so there was a motivation to try to rescue the heroine.

