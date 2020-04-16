There is live outside of the country, and from the pagoda (still good!) – 15/04/2020

In parallel with the success of artists in the country, and to the pagoda, such as Linda Thomas —the live charity broadcast on their channel on YouTube has attracted more than 3.5 million concurrent users— or, Gusttavo Lima, who made the presentation recently to the right of the foul language, and songs of praise— the concert online, have also reached an audience that would prefer it to other styles of music.

In Fresno, Lady Gaga, all of which protagonizará an event that can be “live the lives”, with the participation of artists of the calibre of Eddie Vedder, and Paul McCartney, there’s something here that will entertain fans of many different profiles in the host state. Check it out.

17/04 Friday

QuarentEmo

With the band in Fresno, will perform a live, on Friday evening, starting from 20 on the official channel group on YouTube. Lucas Silveira (guitar/vocal), Gustavo Mantovani (guitar) and Mario Camelo (keyboards), and Thiago Guerra (drums) will show up in your house, playing the hits old and new from the band, as “Someone Who Makes You Smile”, “as Long When You’re gone” and “Music”.

The Wonders

The fictitious band in the movie “The Wonders – The Dream is Over” is going to get together on a live broadcast this Friday on YouTube video, starting from 20 in order to raise funds for the MusiCares Covid-19 Relief Fund, which is an institution that is going to support the musicians and other professionals in the area at the time of the pandemic. To live, it has everything to appeal to fans of the musician, and songwriter, Adam Schlesinger, composer of “That Thing You Do”, who recently died, at age 52, as a result of complications due to coronaviruses.

18/04, on Saturday

One World: All Together at Home

Lady Gaga, in partnership with the world health organization and the Global Citizen, announced that the festival, One World: Together, at Home. The “life of lives” will be a series of shows, the virtual transmitted by platforms such as, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube, along with artists of the caliber of Alicia Keys, Celine Dion, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, Paul McCartney, and Stevie Wonder, among others. The event aims to convene leaders, corporations, artists and the public in order to raise funds for the fight against Covid-19. In the world, and the best-selling musical will also stream the event on the basis of 16 hours.

Large Home-Spa-by Set.

On the 18th and the 25th of April, two lives, and is displayed in the channel that we Want to see on YouTube, on Instagram, and on Facebook in the Centre of Brazil, from 16 to 20, feature shows and interviews with seu Jorge, Mayer Hawthorne, the Sky, Kick the Beat, Clarice Falcão Silva, Luedji big Tassia Reis.

22/04-Wednesday-Friday

Bon Jovi and Bruce Springsteen

The rockers will perform a live, on behalf of the state of New Jersey, at 20h (brazil time zone) in the event, with Tony Bennett, Whoopi Goldberg, Danny DeVito, and Jon Stewart was doing a performance and speaking to the audience. Apple, Music, ipod, iphone, Apple TV, and SiriusXM’ and the television channels have already confirmed their transfer to the us. The initiative aims to raise funds for New Jersey’s Pandemic Relief Fund.

No date is set

Ben Gibbard: Live From Home

Fans of the band Death Cab for Cutie and the Postal Service doesn’t lose it by keeping an eye on the channel Ben Gibbard on the YouTube video. During the period of the quarantine, he is presenting a series of “Live From Home”, in which it plays the tracks in their groups and also to new developments, such as the “Life in Quarantine”.