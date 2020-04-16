Videos: Demi Lovato have you want to ask her in marriage, and after the quarantine, ” says the magazine Monet

+



Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich (Photo: Instagram)

The american actor Max Ehrich going to ask her to be his girlfriend singer Demi Lovato, in a marriage, after the termination of the quarantine on account of the new coronavirus.

“Max, you want to ask Demi in the wedding, after all, this pandemic has been dealt with and families are not going to be surprised by the request,” said a source to Us Weekly. “They think that they make a great couple”.

Demi and Max have been together for insulation. According to another source, they are “getting really serious” during the period of time.

The american actor Max Ehrich at the scene from Under The Dome (2013) (Photo: Handout)

“The quarantine is being good for Demi, and for Max to come closer. She is doing a very good job of staying sober, healthy and taking care of yourself,” said the insider.

In march, for fans of Demi have been insane, with a cameo appearance from the singer in the video for the Max, proving that they were actually dating.

In the video, Ehrich plays the piano for his fans when Demi suddenly appears from behind and tries to put a blanket around her. “I’m alive! I’m on the show,” the actor whispered urgently to Demi, who hides his face with the blanket, and runs away from the screen as he covered his mouth with laughter, and shock, looking up at the camera.

Singer Demi Lovato (Photo: Instagram)

