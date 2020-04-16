‘was told that career was going to end’

The rapper Kanye West, comes in for years, showing their support for the president and vice president by Donald Trump, even before the election, the then-manager and the presenter at the end of 2016. And with that, the position is always given the intense criticism. Now, in another election year, he decided to tease back.

“Of course I’m going to vote this time around. And you know who I’m going to vote for,” West said. “And I’m not going to listen to the people around me and the people who have their own agenda, which in my career is going to end, because guess what: I’m still here!”, it provoked him into an interview in the may issue of GQ magazine, on which the color pattern of its skin.

In spite of the political position, He has already admitted previously that you did not register to vote in the last presidential election in the United States, the right to vote is not a requirement. Even so, he made a strong campaign for the republican nominee, Trump in the battle against democrat Hillary Clinton.

In 2018, he has said that he would leave a little bit on the policy side to focus on the creative process of their new album. The disc that Jesus Is the King he was finally released at the end of last year, and it was at the top of the american charts.

He did not forget that the cause of his irritation. “Jesus Is King, he was # 1. I was told that my career would be over if I wasn’t with it (Clinton),” said the rapper.

With the u.s. presidential election this year is scheduled for the month of November. The opponents of the Trump, it will be democrat Joe Biden, former vice president during the two terms of democratic president Barack Obama.