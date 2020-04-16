Why Chris Evans almost turned down the role of Captain America — the Journal of the Carioca

Chris Evans was almost refused his role in the star of Captain America, because of the fear of losing your anonymity”.

The actor, Marvel has played the role of Steve Rogers for the first time in Captain America: The First Avenger , and appeared to end his run in 2019. ‘s The Avengers Ultimate.

However, it is the mother of actor Lisa Capuano, Evans revealed in a new interview with the Esquire his son, a initially said no to the party.

“His greatest fear was to lose the anonymity,” she said. “And he said, ‘I’ve got a career now, would you like to do a job that I really enjoy. I can walk with my dog. No one bothers me. No one wants to talk to me. I can go where I want them. And the thought of losing it is terrifying to me. ‘”

Chris Evans as Steve Rogers also known as Captain America in “ the Avengers: Ultimatum”

Capuano Evans, he also said that the child “would have gone back and asked for my advice,” she, in turn, said that the opportunity gave him the chance to work as an actor for the rest of his life.

“I said to him, ” Hey, do you want to do the work of an actor for the rest of your life? If you do this you will have the opportunity to. You’ll never have to worry about paying the rent. If you have to take the part, just need to decide: It’s not going to negatively affect my life – this will allow you to . ‘”

Meanwhile, over the past year, Evans has hinted that the door was still open, so that he would repeat the role in. the ‘Captain America’ in the future.

In talking with a co-star of a Marvel, Scarlett Johansson, the actor admitted: “You never say never. I love the character. I don’t know. No it is not difficult, but it is not a desire of looking forward to it.

“There are other things that I’m working on at the moment. I think the Cap was an act, so hard to stop on the landing, and I think they did a pretty good job of it, leaving him to complete his journey. If you’re going to revisit it, it can’t be money.

“It can’t be just because people want to be excited about. What are we revealing? What are we adding to the story? So many things have to come together. ”