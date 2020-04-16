Wonder woman and a Woman, the Leopard, struggling in a picture from the new movie

One of the films most anticipated of the year Wonder Woman 1984 he had one more new picture revealed on Wednesday (the 15th). The main theme of the April issue of the magazine The Empirethe heroin, which he or she lives Gal Gadot go into action against the villain dr. Barbara Minerva/Women’s-Black in the new photo, check it out below:

There are still no details regarding the story’s a long one, but for now, the girl lived for the Gal Gadot is going to be shown back in the 80’s. Chris Next returns to play the role of Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig it will be the bad guy, Barbara Minerva, the Woman in the Leopard, and the Peter Pascal you will be the villain, Max Lord. The direction of Patty Jenkins

Wonder Woman 1984 it was one of the highlights of the CCXP 2019with the release of the the first trailer for the feature and new footage the panel in the Studio. The film has been delayed and will arrive in theaters in brazil in On August 13.