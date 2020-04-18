Aislinn Derbez surprising photo per project; Ochmann reacts

Digital Millennium

Aislinn Derbez it is again breaking the social networks, because after announcing that she and Mauricio Ochmann they had taken the decision to stop your romantic relationship, the former couple has not ceased to be in the middle of the controversy. On this occasion, the actress surprised her followers after sharing a photo that looks like your figure.

What most caught the attention of his followers is the warning launched by the actress, because it ensured that his father, the actor and comedian Eugenio Derbezis passed checking their social networks, and surely will not be happy with that picture.

“My dad always stalkea my photos and I’m going to scold you for walking semi encuerada on Instagram,” wrote Aislinn to accompany your photo.

However, Aislinn Derbez posted this picture to unveil the new project that has been working for months. This is the digital platform “The magic of chaos” to be led by your podcast, where you will address topics such as mental health, crisis, couple, maternity, management of emotions, and even the environment.

View this post on Instagram 3 things…⁣ 1. My dad always stalkea my photos and I’m going to scold you for walking semi encuerada on instagram ????..⁣ ⁣ 2. I take your attention to tell you something VERY important… I’m off for a week of brand new a project that for me is the most important of my life (if not more).. @lamagiadelcaos is a cross-platform led by my new Podcast where we will talk with specialists on different topics such as: mental health, emotional, spiritual, physical, personal crises, couple, parenting, motherhood and fatherhood, environment, etc, where precisely will we venture to understand is that without chaos there cannot be change and without change there is no evolution. Will be that you can transform the uncertainty, the chaos and the pain in that magic we yearn for in our lives? ⁣ premiere this April 23! ⁣ please subscribe in the link in my bio to not miss anything! ⁣ ⁣ 3. I love the art that made @lucia.dami to this picture (????????follow it!) A post shared by ???????????????????????????? ???????????????????????? (@aislinnderbez) on Apr 17, 2020 at 6:33pm PDT

“I want to take your attention to tell you something very important…I’m off for a week of brand new a project that for me is the most important of my life”, announced Aislinn Derbez.

Of course, his colleagues showed their support and praised its beauty, but it was the comments of his ex-partner Mauricio Ochmann the presentation that generated the most controversy.

“1. Oh Jesus, blessed! Cover, 2. Many congratulations for this project, 3. If he was very pro (sic),” said Ochmann in the publication.

Finally, Aislinn Derbez thanked the artist Lucia Dami, who was behind the edition of the photograph that now totals more than 700 thousand likes and 3 thousand 984 comments in Instagram.

