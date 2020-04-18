AXN White will be packed with debuts in May

The Tudors

The series, which follows the reign of king Henry VIII (Jonathan Rhys Meyers), will premiere on the channel on the 20th day of May, at 21h25. Passion, ambition, and betrayal are the key ingredients in this historical drama.

Created by Michael Hirst (“Camelot”, “the Vikings”), and the cast also includes Henry Cavill, Maria Doyle Kennedy, Natalie Dormer, and Anthony Brophy.