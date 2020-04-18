Challenge viral: he found a snake in the photo – Infofueguina

The organisation australian “Snake Catcher Northern Rivers,” which defends the reptiles of the pas, suggested via Facebook a challenge viral on your site.

That NGO challenges the followers to strive to identify a large snake in a picture in which there are multiple trees, colors green and brown.

Those who master this challenge will achieve “extra points” if you identify what snake it is in the comments of the posting.

The answer will surprise you

It is a pitn carpet (so-called scientifically “Morelia Spilota mcdowelli”), a kind endmica of Australia that the members of Snake Catcher Northern Rivers identified in another image. Found the solution in this link if you were not able to solve it: