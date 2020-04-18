check out the apps and games to pass the time with a lot of style and Fashion – Glamurama

There’s no way to get bored in the isolation of the social a tax for a cause is referred to as the coronavirus. Social networks are proving to be a good distraction at the moment. But, if you’re tired of Instagram, Twitter or Facebook, they just spend their time with applications to fashion and beauty? From the versions that bring the story to a designer to play fun games, connect with, style!!!

Christian Dior MakeUp

The christian Dior MakeUp, you can transform the look of your character through the make-up. All, of course, by using the simulations with the lines of the more well-known brand name. It is possible to play around with eye shadows, lip glosses, and more. Available for iphone, ipad and Android devices.

Gucci

The app is a dive into the universe of the luxury of Gucci. Try out your running shoes in virtual reality, take a look at the shows, and the best thing is that if you get distracted with the games, which take on the look of the brand. Available for iphone, ipad and Android devices.

Drest

You know those dress up dolls? So, it’s that nostalgia that Drest it offers to the user. The choice of looks the major brands such as Bottega Veneta and Chanel, for their models, and if you throw in the numerous interactive elements! Available for iphone, ipad and Android devices.

Louis Vuitton 100 Trunks

Check out the 360 ° of the handbags the most iconic of Louis Vuitton with a great deal of prominence in the history of the brand. In addition to this, the app needs to use audio and video, which talks about the history of the brand. For a complete immersion! Available for iphone, ipad and Android devices.

Hermes-H-Break

A app new: play around with the prints, the powerful Hermes, all from your Apple Watch. With the maze, this game is a classic, and, at the same time, stylish! It’s only available to iOS devices.