Coachella music festival launches documentary, featuring Beyoncé, Drake, Kanye West, Tupac, and more

A documentary entitled “Coachella music festival: 20 years in the wilderness,” was released on the same day that the festival should take place this year.

Coachella music festival: 20 years in the wilderness, was released on Friday (April 10), on the same day that the annual festival was supposed to start this year before being pushed back to the fall, as a result of the pandemic of the coronavirus. Although the issue of the 2020 festival of world music and popular music in Indio, Calif. will take place in the month of October, in the midst of concerns about the COVID-19, is excited about the participants and fans of music in general, you can keep track of the new film.

The movie is almost two hours of Youtube Originals, directed, and produced by Chris Perkel, explores some of the greatest moments from 1999 to 2019, which have made the festival so iconic. The report includes clips of some of the features of more shift in the game, including the set of the 2018 Games, code-named “Beychella, along with a ton of stories from behind the scenes.

In addition to the Beychella, other times cultural change is captured in the documentary, such as the appearance of Tupac in the form of a hologram, while on the set of the Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg in 2012, as well as a memorable reunion of Outkast in 2014. Other film appearances include Kanye West, The Weeknd, Travis Scott, Drake, Cardi B, and much, much more.

Initially, Perkel was hesitant to move ahead with the scheduled launch of the film, due to the delay of the cannes film festival. “A lot of deliberation that the internal exist as to when and how to disclose it in this new context,” he said. “As a filmmaker, I am very grateful for the fact that I have laying right now, basically in the place of a Friend. This gives you the opportunity to experience the community spirit that we all truly desire, and you are forced to live without it at the moment.”

The Coachella festival will take place at the end of the week, from the 9th to the 11th of October, and at the end of the week, from the 16th to the 18th of October this year. All the main attractions, which include Frank Ocean, Travis Scott, and Rage Against The Machine, with additional performances by Megan Thee Stallion, Big Sean, The 21-Savage, DaBaby, Lil Uzi Vert, and much, much more. The

Watch the Coachella music festival: 20 years in the wilderness, as below: