Comedian Kevin Hart is now the new ambassador of the month

14/04/2020

The race has further strengthened its team of ambassadors, with the former Team Pro on PokerStars. On his Twitter account, Rob Yong today announced that comedian Kevin Hart has been engaged to promote the website among the new players.

“I have asked my partner to Kevin Hart for me to help spread the word about the poker, an amateur. It is the recreation that takes part in the games the most expensive in the world, and I want him to me to help bring the game to the masses,” said Yong.

Hart is one of the actors is the most popular in the world. In social networks, is the star of the franchise, Jumanji has nearly 150 million viewers. For the first time in a huge festival of poker, it came to pass in the year 2017, when she took part in the Super High Roller tournament at the pokerstars caribbean adventure. A few months later, he signed a contract with PokerStars. At the time, the u.s. declared that it had as its goal to “make the poker to be fun again.”

In his first public statement as the ambassador of the month, with Hart, adopted the same discourse.

“I’m here to party and have a good time. Expect to find a world of poker is much more fun,” he said. (Card Player)