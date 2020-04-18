Covid-19: Montreux Jazz Festival features 50 shows, to historical free-on the internet | Culture | Newspaper jornal de Angola

Culture

The Montreux Jazz Festival has released the 50-week-long tour in full and for free on the internet, it’s almost a part of its collection for the enjoyment of the music lovers during the period of quarantine due to a pandemic of a coronavirus.





One of the most famous music festivals in the world, the Montreux Jazz Festival was held in 1967, within the united kingdom. Initially, the goal was to make a reference to jazz, but little by little, the event has opened the doors to other genres, from rock to hip-hop, and more.

The video, which can be accessed free of charge until the 18th of April and shows many of the great names in the music industry, spanning a variety of genres. There are performances by James Brown, Ray Charles, Johnny Cash, Quincy Jones, Marvin Gaye, Phil Collins, Etta James, Alanis Morissette, Suzanne Vega, Santana, Deep Purple, Stray Cats, Korn, Alice Cooper, Run DMC, and many more.

There are also a number of brazilian singers who have performed

in the iconic film festival, the swiss, such as Tom Jobim, Gilberto Gil, Elis Regina, Marisa Monte, Gal Costa, and Maria Bethânia, Is the brunette dancer to name a few. However, there is no show and the artists is available in this catalogue, free of charge.

How to gain access to

When it comes to watching a show at the Montreux Jazz Festival for free, it is necessary to gain access to the site http://stingray.com/FREEMJF1M and enter the code FREEMJF1M in the field. Then, enter your e-mail address, create a password, and then click on “Continue”. After that you just need to click on the “Start Watching”, and choose the show you want to watch it, the link to the Montreux Jazz Festival. It is possible to gain access to the contents of your computer, smartphone, and tablet.