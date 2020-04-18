Dies, he is from the Kingdom Hearts: chain of memories, Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Yakuza 0

As Many, a notable voice actor who has lent his voice to dozens of anime and games over the years, and he died. His talent agency have announced (via the Week), that Many died of cancer at the age of 55 years on the last Sunday, the 12th of April, in the year 2020.

Born in Tokyo, on October 5, 1964 to Many, was well-known for her roles in anime and games, as many of the characters loved in the course of the year. On the side of the game, Many has dubbed several of the pillars of the arcade, as he is the Kingdom Hearts Re: Coded, Nishitani, in Yakuza 0 and, more recently, on the Rhine, in A Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

In the anime, Many was the voice of Maes Hughes in Fullmetal Alchemist and Want to join the Brotherhood, Leorio, in Hunter x HunterHolland, in Eureka 7 and That older than him in the Crayon Shin-chan. Many have also done work in voice acting in japan, Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark in the Marvel movies.

As Many died at the age of 55 years (Source: Reproduction)

Many of them are expressing their deepest sympathies and sorrow for the death of Many. The composer of the Kingdom Hearts re: coded, Yoko Shimomura, shared a message on Twitter, thanking Many for their work in voice acting for Axel, and Ardyn Final Fantasy 15. “By-passing all the lines in love for he is moving in our hearts, giving me the power to do so many songs … I’ll See you again, partner.”

Many went on a hiatus for medical treatment, by the year 2016, at the time, citing the illness is not specified. He went back to work in the fall of 2017. In 2006, he also founded the Air Agency is an agency for talent management, where he also served as a representative director.

You can check it out in the final of the voice like the voice of a Reindeer in a Final Fantasy VII Remake it is now available for The PlayStation 4.