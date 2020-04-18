Disney XD announces a week of movies from the Marvel universe. Check out the schedule

The channel is Disney XD’s do a marathon of seven films in the Marvel Universe in the next week or so. In the Week that Marvel is going to air next Monday (20/4) to Sunday (26/4), with a film in a day.

In the first film, passed on to be Doctor Strange (2016), starring Benedict Cumberbatch. All of the films that will go to 21 a at the time of the event.

On Tuesday (21/4), there will be a time for Black Panther (2018), with Chadwick Boseman in the universe-from Wakanda. Wednesday (22/4), Thor: Ragnarok (2017) will take the telinhas.

Already on Thursday (23/4), it will be time for the Guardians of the Galaxy 2 (2017), with star Chris Pratt. On Friday, on Wednesday (24/4), and in the ” the Avengers: Infinite War (2018) they may be celebrating.

On Saturday (25/4) is the time from the other Avengers, this time in the Era of Ultron (2015). And, to finish with a flourish on Sunday (26/4) is the Man-Ant, (2015), with the main character, Paul Rudd.