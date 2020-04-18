“Don’t stop…”: Dolores Fonzi and a photo that caused concern in the network. Est well?

Like the rest of the argentines, Dolores Fonzi est compliance with the social isolation, preventive and mandatory order of the National Government.

The renowned actress located just past the quarantine in your home, accompanied his two sons, but in the last few das had to interrupt it.

In may of the ao last, the former Gael García Bernal submitted to a mastectoma, due to a cancer of the breast that the troubled.

Almost a year after that date, Pain I’ve been to the Institute Fleming to be a control oncolgico, and verify your state of health.

Yesterday, integral to the “Collective of Actresses Argentinas”, rode to his account of Instagram a picture where you can see her gown and mask.

“Do not stop controlled. Do not let be treatments. Don’t let you donate blood. For the important thing there is that you leave”, I wrote Fonzi in the posting.

Of course, the publication of the famous not a tard in full of comments, many on the part of their colleagues. “Big hug”, was one of the messages that I received.