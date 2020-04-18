“Don’t stop…”: Dolores Fonzi and a photo that caused concern in the network. Est well?

By
Stuart Swopes
-
0
26


Like the rest of the argentines, Dolores Fonzi est compliance with the social isolation, preventive and mandatory order of the National Government.

The renowned actress located just past the quarantine in your home, accompanied his two sons, but in the last few das had to interrupt it.



READ MORE:  Ah, rich, as the cherry! Kylie Jenner and a close-up fantastic. Oh, the must-see photo!
Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here