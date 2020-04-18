Dune, Meet the cast and characters of the film, the News film

Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya and Jason Momoa are among the main characters of the story.

Dune, the movie, directed by Denis Villeneuve, will make his debut at the end of the year. The epic saga of the sci-fi, will be split into two parts, and it is based on the works of Frank Herbert. The story of the influential family of Atreides, is forced to relocate to the planet Arrakis.

The location, in spite of the dangerous lives of the spice, the most powerful in the universe, The I love. A substance that is able to extend the life span of human beings, and to enhance self-awareness. However, the change of the Atreides, was organized by the governors of the game that you want to bring down the family.

To learn more about what’s going to happen in the story; the people here who are the characters in the feature, as well as the actors who will interpret the bible for them. Please see the following:

1. Zendaya (Chani)

Zendaya on the Dune (2020)



Zendaya will play Chani, a creature with mysterious, blue eyes who appears in the dreams of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet). It is a mysterious Fremen, whose mission it is to protect Paul at the time when he is exiled from his home planet. The two develop a romantic relationship.

2. Timothée Chalamet (Paul Atreides)

Timothée Chalamet (Dune)



Timothée Chalamet is Paul Atreides, the protagonist of the story. He is the heir to the house Atreides. The family is forced to live on Arrakis, a planet, an extremely hostile area. However, the site is home to a plant that is capable of expanding the consciousness and life of every man.

For this reason, Paul and his mother end up in the center of a dangerous political dispute, which was orchestrated over the years to the cause of the end of the Atreides.

3. Jason Momoa (Duncan Idaho)

Jason Momoa on the Dune (2020)



The voice actor for Aquaman and Game Of Thrones will live in Duncan, Idaho, one of the greatest warriors in the galaxy. In the story, it will help you, Paul Atreides in mastering the skills of battle. Chris is also a Master of Swords and the in-house Atreides, to have an important role in the conflicts of the story.

Dune: Jason Momoa compares himself to his character of Han Solo



4. Josh Brolin (Gurney Halleck)

Josh Brolin had worked with Denis Villeneuve on Sicario – No man’s Land. And now, as he resumes the partnership with the head in a sand Dune, playing the role of Gurney Halleck, the Master sword that would fight on the side of the family Atreides. It establishes a relationship with the smugglers on Arrakis, the one that gives you some advantage in the conflict.

5. Oscar Isaac (Duke Leto Atreides)

Duke Leto Atreides is Paul’s father, who is forced to control Arrakis. Prior to that, the planet was under the command of a leader’s control. With the arrival of the Leto has just become the most positive, and so along with other governors, are concerned that the attitudes of the Duke’s influence, a different world.

6. Rebecca Ferguson (Lady Jessica)

Rebecca Ferguson is a Lady Jessica, mother of Paul Atreides. It has the power of the voice, and is capable of defeating enemies only with their words. Although you may be a skill that is uniquely feminine, she has taught the skill to his son.

7. Dave Bautista, Glossu Rabban)

Also known as “The Beast”, by Dave Bautista, is one of the bad guys in the dunes. His character is a violent, sadistic, and hateful. He is in charge of the planet Arrakis in the way terrible, and something that will change with the arrival of the Duke Leto Atreides.

8. Babs Olusanmokun (Jamis)

Jamis is a Fremen, which is known for being one of the greatest of warriors. In spite of being a good person, and he has moments of questionable, which is revealed when the character is overwhelmed by his lack of self-control.

Make sure you check out all that we know about the sf field, and why the film promises to be one of the biggest productions of the last decade or so.