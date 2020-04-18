Dune: unpublished Photo shows more of a person – by the News of the cinema

Chang Chen is on board, the cast is formed by Timothée Chalamet, Jason Momoa, and Zendaya.

Another day, another photo of the dunes. After the first few images that show glimpses of the main characters (with names such as Timothée Chalamet, Jason Momoa, Oscar Isaac, and Zendaya); now it’s time to get to know the character, played by Chang Chen (crouching Tiger, hidden Dragon).

Inspired by the work of Frank Herbert, Dune it will be split into two movies, to tell my journey of Paul (Chalamet), the son of the leaders of the clan Atreides, who becomes responsible for the control Arrakis, a planet that was hostile, but it is capable of producing a powerful herb. The role of the Lead is Dr. Wellington Yueh, a doctor of the trust, of the Atreides, who was a imperialmente conditioning system so that it will be unable to hurt other people. Check out all that we know about, this is a long one.

Oscar Isaac and Rebecca Ferguson to interpret the fathers, Paul, Duke Leto and the Lady Jessica, while Jason Momoa and Josh Brolin are the warriors, Duncan Idaho, and Gurney Halleck — even the one that is described as a Han Solo adventure. Ever Zendaya to play the role of Chani, a mysterious woman, who haunts the dreams of the main character. Javier Bardem, Stellan Skarsgard, Charlotte Rampling, Dave Bautista, and Sharon Duncan-Brewster, round out the cast.

Under the direction of Denis Villeneuve, the Dune it has a debut scheduled for the 17th of December. The second part has not yet gained the release date.