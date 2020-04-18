find out what the celebs had to postpone their wedding because of a pandemic – Notes – Glamurama

The pandemic of the coronavirus over the plans of a lot of people. Parties, events, trips, and weddings! In the quarantine, the world has many couples and you see the ships… they still had not checked the date, it was always the forecast of when it could happen to you. Anyone who was in the midst of all the preparations, even worse yet, have had to stop everything and hold off on the ascent to the altar. And this whole situation has affected various celebs who wanted to get married very soon. In the following, be aware that you need to let your ‘yes’ and after a pandemic.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

Pregnant with first baby, Kary Perry and Orlando Bloom were to get married in the summer in the northern hemisphere this year. By the way, you will have to leave the party for another time.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez.

The singer was excited for the wedding, but he announced on Instagram that the ceremony has been delayed, for obvious reasons, but no date is going to happen.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli

We follow up closely on the engagement of Beatrice and Edoardo, and all the preparations for the wedding that was to happen now in may. This would happen because the lovebirds have decided to reschedule to 2021. Very good decision!

Emma Stone and Dave McCary

Emma and Dave were to get married in march, but in the long-awaited moment has not happened… yet. It is not known when the ceremony will be rescheduled!